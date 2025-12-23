Washington State Ferries will begin winter sailing schedule on Sunday

Washington State Ferries (WSF) says its winter sailing schedule starts Sunday, Dec. 28.

It will last through March 21, 2026.

According to WSF, there will be schedule changes for two routes:

Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth Seattle/Bremerton

This route will run a revised winter schedule due to terminal construction. WSF is replacing two in-water terminal structures at Bremerton in January and won’t be able to tie up two boats overnight.

Here’s what’s changing:

No 4:50 a.m. Bremerton departure. Early morning commuters can take the Kitsap Fast Ferry’s 4:40 a.m. sailing instead.

The 3:00 p.m. out of Bremerton will leave at 2:40 p.m.

Added 10:15 p.m. Bremerton to Seattle sailing.

On Sundays, the 8:35 a.m. Seattle and 9:50 a.m. Bremerton departures are canceled for refueling (normally done overnight in Bremerton).

Anacortes/San Juan Islands will continue with the fall schedule. This same schedule now runs in the fall, winter, and spring, moving the route to an improved, two-season schedule. WSF made the adjustment in September.

All other routes will operate on their regular winter schedule, available online now. You can view them by clicking here.

