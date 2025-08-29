The Washington State Fair is here!

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Pacific Northwest’s largest state fair is back— celebrating 125 years of fun.

Head down to the Washington State Fair in Puyallup this opening weekend. Kids up to 18 years old get in for free!

You have from now until September 21 to snack on scones and ride the rollercoaster.

To purchase your tickets, click here.

Here’s a look at the hours:

Labor Day Weekend (Opening Weekend, Aug. 29 - Sept. 1)

Friday: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Monday: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Post-Labor Day Hours (Sept. 2 - Sept. 21)

Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays: 10:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. (closed Wed., Sept. 3)

Tuesdays: CLOSED

Fridays: 10:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sundays: 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

What’s new this year?

Friday, there will be a done and fireworks show to kick off the return of the fair. It takes place between 10 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.

A new free exhibit is opening: ‘Our Food, Our Farms, Our Washington.’ Learn how the food you eat is grown, harvested, and ends up on your table.

The Washington State Fair will be offering six self-guided walking tours, through an app you download to your smartphone. It features interactive GPS maps and has audio narration. Here are the tours:

125 Years of Fair History - Take a nostalgic journey through the past as you learn about the Fair’s origins, historic buildings, and beloved traditions that have made the Washington State Fair a community staple since 1900.

Take a nostalgic journey through the past as you learn about the Fair’s origins, historic buildings, and beloved traditions that have made the Washington State Fair a community staple since 1900. The Trendsetter - From the newest fair attractions and innovative exhibits to Instagram-worthy fashion and food, this tour puts you in the center of the latest fair trends.

From the newest fair attractions and innovative exhibits to Instagram-worthy fashion and food, this tour puts you in the center of the latest fair trends. The Foodie Journey - Sample your way through the Fair’s food scene and learn more about Washington’s agricultural roots along the way.

Sample your way through the Fair’s food scene and learn more about Washington’s agricultural roots along the way. Family Friendly & Free - This tour spotlights budget-friendly attractions, kid-approved stops, and free entertainment the whole family can enjoy.

This tour spotlights budget-friendly attractions, kid-approved stops, and free entertainment the whole family can enjoy. Sweets & Treats - Indulge your sweet tooth with this sugary stroll. From classic cotton candy to over-the-top desserts, this tour is a must for dessert lovers looking for the Fair’s most iconic and Instagram-worthy treats.

Indulge your sweet tooth with this sugary stroll. From classic cotton candy to over-the-top desserts, this tour is a must for dessert lovers looking for the Fair’s most iconic and Instagram-worthy treats. Murals & Photo Ops - Capture the color and creativity of the Fair with this vibrant art and photo tour. Discover murals, themed installations, and the best selfie spots to make your Fair memories picture-perfect.

The Washington State Fair is also debuting its 1900 Food Hall & Rooftop Bar. It’s a modern culinary hub that’s replacing the International Village. The options were curated by James Beard-nominated chef Mitch Mayers. It brings six unique eateries under one roof:

Benji’s Diner – Classic burgers, fries and shakes with a nostalgic 1950s twist

– Classic burgers, fries and shakes with a nostalgic 1950s twist Big Mouth Sandos – Bold, rotating sandwich creations packed with premium ingredients

– Bold, rotating sandwich creations packed with premium ingredients Upper Crust – Detroit-style pan pizzas with crispy edges and rich toppings

– Detroit-style pan pizzas with crispy edges and rich toppings Fat Panda – Health-forward Asian fusion featuring steamed buns, rice bowls and more

– Health-forward Asian fusion featuring steamed buns, rice bowls and more The Pier – Pacific Northwest-inspired fare like salmon & chips, chowder fries and Seattle dogs

– Pacific Northwest-inspired fare like salmon & chips, chowder fries and Seattle dogs DOH! Sweets & Treats – Whimsical desserts including carrot cake elephant ears and giant ice cream sandwiches

The Washington State Fair has added a new entertainment space: the Fair Park & Stage. It’s located where the M Barn once stood and is the fair’s largest free entertainment stage.

Who is performing?

This year’s concert series includes Toto, Christopher Cross, and Men at Work – they’re performing on August 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Riley Green with Josh Ross perform on August 30.

Meghan Trainor with ellis perform August 31.

Rebelution with special guests Iam Tongi and Adrian Quesada’s Trio Asesino take the stage on September 1.

Other big names include Blue Oyster Cult, T-Pain, Joel McHale and Darius Rucker.

To see the rest of the lineup, click here.

