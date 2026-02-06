Washington school superintendent calls for major education investments, property tax relief

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington State Schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal is pushing for major new investments in Washington’s education system, as well as property tax relief.

He’s urging lawmakers to approve a proposed “millionaires tax” on residents earning more than $1 million a year. Democrats introduced that proposal this week.

“If we think generationally and we think big and inspire what’s possible, then we’re not having a tax fight,” Reykdal said at a news conference Thursday. “We’re having a conversation around what does the best for our kids for a very long time to come.”

Reykdal wants more funding for K–12 schools, universal free meals for students, and two years of free tuition at Washington’s public colleges and universities.

“In the current school year, basic K–12 education, including special education, materials and supplies, student transportation, and targeted resources for students who need additional support, is underfunded by $750 million,” according to a news release from Reykdal’s office. “The state also partially funds meals and dual credit, two opportunities that the Superintendent recommends become part of basic education and available to all students at no out-of-pocket cost.”

Reykdal said that fully funding K–12 would cost $860–$900 million. The free tuition would cost about $760 million, and meals would cost $110 million.

Plan also calls for property tax relief

Reykdal is also calling for $1.4 billion in property tax relief for the state’s homeowners.

Reykdal’s office said this proposal would save the average Washington homeowner $640 per year — or roughly $300,000 over the duration of a 30-year mortgage.

“My job is to say there is a missing part of the conversation, which is affordability for middle-class families,” he said. “They are under serious duress.”

Republican state lawmakers are firmly against the tax proposal, which they said will drive up prices and hurt the economy and small businesses.

Representative Drew Stokesbary, the House Republican Leader, warned at a news conference this week that the $1 million threshold will not last.

“While this one is framed as a tax on millionaires, it’s only a tax on millionaires this session,” Stokesbary said. “It will quickly become a tax on regular people like you and me. We know that we can’t trust Olympia politicians.”

Stokesbary accused Democrats of “working behind the scenes with Washington’s biggest employers to figure out a way to pass an income tax that is going to devastate Washington’s economy while also benefiting big business.”

©2026 Cox Media Group