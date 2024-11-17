Washington reports 8 cases in multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to bagged carrots

WASHINGTON — Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Sunday a Food Safety Alert regarding a multi-state E. coli outbreak linked to bagged carrots, including eight cases in Washington.

One person died and 15 people were hospitalized after being infected with strain O121 of E. coli, the CDC said. The outbreak has infected 39 people from 18 different states.

There have been eight cases reported in Washington as of Sunday afternoon.

The outbreak has been linked back to organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms, the CDC said. Grimmway Farms recalled contaminated carrots, including multiple brands and sizes of bagged organic whole and baby carrots.

They are no longer available at stores but may have been purchased and stored in consumer’s homes. The CDC recommends for consumers to check their refrigerators and throw them away.

The CDC provided the following additional recommendations to keep you and your family safe:

What You Should Do:

Do not eat any recalled bagged organic carrots.

If you have severe symptoms of E. coli infection, seek health care, and tell your provider about what you ate.

infection, seek health care, and tell your provider about what you ate. Businesses should not use recalled bagged organic carrots.

Baby Organic Carrots

Best-if-used-by dates ranging from Sept. 11 to Nov. 12.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Whole Organic Carrots

Were available for purchase in stores approximately from Aug. 14 to Oct. 23.

No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Symptoms of infection include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms usually start three to four days after swallowing the bacteria, and most people recover without treatment after about a week.

The CDC said that some people may develop serious kidney problems and would need to be hospitalized. For more information, click here.

If you have questions about cases, please call the Washington State Department of Health.

©2024 Cox Media Group