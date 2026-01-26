Washington puppy participates in 2026 Puppy Bowl

A Washington puppy is ready for the ‘ruff’ and tumble of the annual Puppy Bowl.

Her name is Baguette, and she’s from the Seattle Humane Society.

Each year, puppies from shelters across the nation participate in a televised meetup where they play with football-themed toys and vie for a chance to be adopted.

Seattle Humane says that Baguette has already found her forever home. While at the Puppy Bowl filming in New York, she caught the eye of a production staff member who shared photos and videos of her with a friend. That friend instantly fell in love and drove six hours to adopt her. Seattle Humane says she is thriving in her new home, where she plays and snuggles with her two human siblings.

The game will air on Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, HBO Max , and discovery+ at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 8.

The 2026 Puppy Bowl will also feature a group of special-needs dogs and a senior dog exhibition during halftime.

Baguette has drafted to ‘Team Ruff.’ She and her playmates will take on ‘Team Fluff’ for a chance to win the Lombarky trophy.

The Puppy Bowl has been a tradition since 2005.

The annual broadcast is filled with commentary, a puppy-sized stadium, and awards. It’s an ideal addition or alternative to the festivities of Super Bowl Sunday.

