Washington is one step closer to cracking down on excessive speeding

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington is one step closer to cracking down on speeding drivers.

Senate Bill 5238 would expand the definition of reckless driving to include drivers going 30 miles per hour over the speed limit.

Currently, there is no threshold in Washington.

The legislation has passed the Senate with a vote of 47 to 2 and is now with the House.

Reckless driving is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to 364 days of jail time and a fine of up to $5,000.

Under the bill, offenders would also have their license suspended for at least a month.

If it's passed into law, the bill would take effect Sept. 1.





