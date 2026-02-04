Washington high school coaches excited to watch former players in Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, California — Several players with roots in Washington will take the field for football’s biggest game on Sunday.

For Monroe head football coach Scott Darrow and former Mount Si Coach Charles Kinnune it will be the first time their former players will be playing in the Super Bowl.

Kinnune coached the Patriots’ fullback, Jack Westover. Westover also played for the University of Washington.

“It’s really exciting for all of us, old coaches and teammates that were around him and that know what a great person he is,” Kinnune said, “It’s really fun to see such a good person have such a great experience with a great team.”

Darrow coached the Patriots’ wide receiver, Efton Chism. Chism then went on to play for Eastern Washington Univeristy.

“We’re just really proud of Efton. He had a great run and a great kid for us, so we wish him luck,” Darrow said.

Kinnune remembers playing Monroe in the last game of the 2019 season, remembering he thought Chism would play on Sundays. It reminded him of when Westover was in his locker room.

“He’s taken advantage of his natural talent. That’s what I’ve always appreciated about Jack—he’s never been given anything. He’s had to earn everything.”

Westover walked on to the University of Washington, earning a scholarship in his second year and playing a big role on the team that got to the National Championship.

“He’s had numerous setbacks and just keeps plugging because he has dreams, he believes in himself so you put all that together and you get Jack Westover,” Kinnune said.

Darrow noticed Chism as early as middle school. He remembered him coming onto the team as a skinny freshman and transformed himself over time.

“He just devoted himself to the weight room and just getting better every day. He was a great leader for us,” Darrow said. “What made him special was just that work ethic and that drive. It’s a lesson for all of us, for all these young kids that come through our program.”

Chism isn’t even the most famous person from his graduating class. Senior year, Darrow taught a history class with Chism. Four seats over sat Grammy-nominated musician Benson Boone.

“Both really friendly and popular kids,” Darrow said, “It’s fun to see those guys grow and do great things. It’s going to be Benson on the Super Bowl commercials and Efton’s playing potentially. Definitely wild from little Monroe. It’s crazy.”

Rooting for the players rather than the team is how both Darrow and Kinnune will approach Sunday, as they still can’t help but root for the Seahawks.

“We’re Seahawks country,” Darrow said.

“I’m born and bred in Seattle, I love all Seattle teams, but I want Jack to stay healthy and be productive,” Kinnune said.

