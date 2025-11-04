Washington General Election 2025: Auburn School District levy

AUBURN, Wash. — Washington’s General Election is happening Tuesday, Nov. 4, and most counties have political positions and/or levies and propositions on their ballots.

People who live within the Auburn School District will have two propositions they can vote for: Prop. 1 involves passing funding to construct a new middle school and replace other school buildings, and Prop. 2 includes a security and technology replacement levy.

“Proposition 2 will improve safety and security, make facility improvements in teaching and learning environments and replace the expiring technology levy,” the district said.

According to the district, the levy would go toward:

Securing entry vestibules

Card access system for exterior doors

Security fencing

Air conditioning

Replacement of Technology Levy to support all students

According to the district, this is a 6-year levy with an estimated cost of 77 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation, or approximately $38.50 per month for the average Auburn home.

Total cost of the levy is $110,800,000.

You can learn more about the levy here.

Voters can select yes or no to approve the proposition. This measure will appear on some King and some Pierce County ballots.

