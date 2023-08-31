Washington faces ‘traffic crisis’ as it paces for deadliest year on roads since 1990

WASHINGTON — State leaders are warning about what they say is a “worsening traffic safety crisis,” with Washington on pace for its deadliest year on the roads in over three decades.

According to the latest data from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission (WTSC), 417 people were killed in traffic incidents statewide through the end of July. That number was at 413 over that same period in 2022. Last year, the state saw its most traffic-related deaths since 1990.

The WTSC also points out that despite there being more traffic deaths in 2023, there have been fewer total deadly incidents.

“This means deadly crashes are resulting in more deaths per crash,” the WTSC notes.

These new numbers come as the WTSC and Washington State Patrol wrap up an awareness campaign for what’s known as the “90 Dangerous Days of summer.” That’s based on data showing how summer months typically bring an uptick in traffic-related deaths.

The WTSC and WSP are also trying to bring awareness to the “fatal four” of deadly driving behaviors: impairment, distraction, speeding, and not wearing a seat belt. Of the 750 people killed on Washington roads in 2022, three-quarters were involved in at least one of those behaviors.

“The power to save lives is in the hands of every driver on our roads,” WTSC Director Shelly Baldwin said. “Going into Labor Day and the final four months of 2023, we still have time change this trend.”

“Please get a sober ride if you have used drugs or alcohol,” she continued. “Higher speeds endanger the lives of everyone, so please respect the speed limit. If we practice these simple safety behaviors each day, we can save hundreds of lives so that they will be here to enjoy the holidays with their family and friends.”





