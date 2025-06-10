Washington DNR sends 200 firefighters to help with Canada wildfires

The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sending more than 200 firefighters to Canada to help battle large wildfires in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

It’s part of the agency’s Northwest Wildland Fire Protection Agreement with Canada.

“Wildfires and climate change don’t recognize borders, which is why it’s critically important we’re able to provide our neighbors the certainty we’ll be there to help when they need it most,” Commissioner of Public Lands Dave Upthegrove said. “With only a line on a map separating Washington from Canada, I’m proud to have a team who can quickly respond to help our neighbors in Alberta and Saskatchewan in the same way Canadian firefighters have helped us with fires in the Okanogan or North Cascades.”

DNR has sent eight contracted 20-person hand crews, a DNR 20-person hand crew, a DNR 10-person hand crew, one DNR strike team of engines, and leadership personnel.

“This is a great example of why regional compacts and state-to-state agreements are such a vital part of wildfire suppression preparation and response,” said George Geissler, DNR’s State Forester and Deputy Supervisor responsible for Wildland Fire Management. “We have a strong working relationship with Canada, which sent aircraft to assist on a fire on the Washington side of the border just last month. Now it’s our turn to lend a helping hand.”

DNR says it remains fully staffed and prepared to respond to any fires that pop up across Washington state.

Wildfire season typically ramps up during July and August.

According to DNR, nearly 90 percent of Washington wildfires are started by human activity.

