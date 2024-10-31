Washington Congressional Districts General Election race

KIRO 7 News will be live from 4pm to 8pm, with team coverage throughout our region. As results begin to trickle in at 8pm tune in to kiro7.com and all the KIRO 7 apps as we track our local results. KIRO 7 News returns on-air and online from 11pm to Midnight, wrapping up all the elections from throughout your area.

District 1

Suzan DelBene (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

This election is about our rights, our freedoms, our democracy, and our future. And it’s about getting our economy back on track. As your Congresswoman, I’ve put aside hyperpartisanship to get results: helping middle class families and seniors, supporting veterans, and building a bright future for our children. I’m standing up for our shared values.

There is too much chaos in Congress. Too much angry shouting. Too much dysfunction. Working families in the 1st District want action. That’s why I focus on delivering real results on the pocketbook issues, and on avoiding the chaos and dysfunction that defines Congress today.

I support policies to lower everyday costs, lower taxes for working families and ensure the wealthy and well-connected pay their fair share. I helped pass policies that lowered prescription drug prices and capped insulin at $35 for seniors. But there is still more to do to lower health care premiums, expand access to quality care, and cap the cost of prescription drugs for all Americans.

I’ve been a leader pushing to permanently expand the Child Tax Credit, which would cut child poverty in half. I’ve introduced bipartisan legislation to spur the creation of two million new affordable homes. It’s past time to reform our immigration system and restore border security – and I am ready get to work on finding common sense, bipartisan solutions. Unlike extreme Republicans, I’m committed to strengthening Social Security and Medicare. I strongly support reproductive rights and am an original cosponsor of the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine the protections of Roe.

I am honored to have the endorsements from Democratic groups, labor unions, local leaders, and many others.

With a focus on results, not rhetoric, I’m confident we can make real progress to help everyone in the 1st District. I ask for your support.

Jeb Brewer (Republican Party)

Statement:

I understand that the sole job of a US Representative is to listen to their constituents and to support legislation that betters their lives and our country. Unfortunately career politicians forget this which is why we need representation with fresh ideas and why I support term limits and additional transparency of those who are elected. It is time to end politics as usual and stop electing the same people who make promises of change, but in reality have become the problem.

There are a lot of serious problems we need to address and I encourage you to look at my website for my ideas on fixing them. However my primary focus is our economy and specifically focusing on bringing back manufacturing. America has become a service economy and if we are not producing products we are not creating the jobs, wealth, and stability that we need to maintain a strong country. Without a vibrant economy we won’t have the money for quality education, infrastructure, and other programs. Once in office, I will be focusing on legislation that promotes manufacturing through: education with lower cost options, trade policies that promote American manufacturing and exports, and energy & environmental programs that allow us to be both good stewards of the environment while ensuring that we are not increasing burden and costs on the tax payer and businesses.

I’m not complacent with broken, I expect results for your tax money, I expect better than what we currently have. If something is ineffective, fix it, replace it, get rid of it, don’t accept it. While I am the only candidate endorsed by the Washington State Republican Party, I am defined by my personal values. I will represent you, work to make your life better and build a brighter tomorrow. I ask for your vote.

District 2

Rick Larsen (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

It is an honor to represent Washington’s 2nd District in Congress. My family has called Northwest Washington home for over 100 years. My father was a union power line worker and my mom managed the books while raising eight kids in Arlington. They embodied the values that unite us: working hard, caring for each other, and serving the community. My wife and I taught these same values to our two sons and, we are thankful to say, both have launched their own careers.

Our shared values guide my work to serve you - and they are at stake in this election. In the next Congress, I will protect voting rights and reproductive freedom. Healthcare is a right, and I will fight to expand access and lower costs, especially for veterans and seniors. Last Congress, we capped the price of insulin at $35/month, and we must keep fighting to lower prescription drug costs.

Our economy should work for everyone, but right now, too many hard-working people are struggling to make ends meet. My top priority is to bring economic investments to the 2nd District that create good-paying jobs that support families.

Fentanyl is a growing threat. I believe that addiction is a disease, and I am working to bring funding to local prevention and recovery services as well as strengthen law enforcement’s ability to hold accountable those who bring these drugs into our communities.

Washington’s environment is vital to our way of life and economy. As the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee’s top Democrat, I am committed to mitigating climate change and advancing Northwest Washington’s leadership in renewable energy.

Serving you in Congress is about fighting for our shared values. I ask for your support to continue to invest in the middle class and stand up for vulnerable communities.

Cody Hart (MAGA Republican Party)

Statement:

As a government watchdog, proud father, Navy Veteran, small business owner, and Civil Engineer I am confident I have the unique background needed to better address the challenges our region and country are facing as Washington States 2nd Congressional District Representative.

I am committed to stopping the criminal invasion at our southern border, restoring election integrity, and ending the excessive spending in Washington D.C. that has resulted in the worst inflation our nation has ever seen. I offer my real experience with election integrity and as a government watchdog identifying hundreds of millions of dollars of waste, fraud, and abuse in our infrastructure system to those who want real accountability.

As a veteran, I oppose America entering into unprovoked wars or that our country needs to act as the world’s police force. American security begins at home and having strong borders with a thoughtful immigration system reflects we are a strong nation.

Being a father of three daughters in the public school system, I believe in fighting for parent’s rights, fighting for a girl’s right not to have to compete with biological males in school sports, and fighting to stop activist teachers from pushing their beliefs in the public school system.

Our nation was founded on the belief Americans have the right to bear arms and in this time of increasing violence and crime I will defend this right to ensure it is not infringed upon.

As a state leader in the election integrity fight, I am ready on day one to fix what has been happening to our nations elections system, stop those who do not want free and fair elections, and restore faith in election results. By supporting me you are supporting accountability, fairness, and rejecting partisan politics as usual – I ask for your support.

District 3

Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

Most members of Congress are millionaires completely out of touch with life in the real world. Almost none are like me: as the co-owner of an auto repair and machine shop, and a mother with a toddler in daycare, I know how tough it’s been to navigate this economy. My husband and I built our own home to save money and worry about the rising costs of gas and medicine.

Special interests have corrupted Washington. I’m not taking a dime of their corporate PAC money. I’m focused on what working people want, like good jobs that don’t require a college degree. More Washingtonians could work in the trades and in the woods if we expanded career training and apprenticeships.

I’m taking on President Biden for failing to secure the Southern border. I voted to add thousands of new Border Patrol agents and co-sponsored the bipartisan END FENTANYL law. I always vote to protect law enforcement.

I work closely with Republican colleagues and I’m ranked as one of the most bipartisan members of Congress. I attend Bible study to stay rooted and find common ground with Republicans. And I’m bringing home your tax dollars to replace the I-5 bridge – money that other candidates want you to pay in tolls.

In Congress, I’m protecting our freedoms, including ensuring a woman can see a doctor whenever she wants, for whatever reason, including contraception and IVF. I’m a staunch defender of the Second Amendment.

I fight everyday for Southwest Washington. I don’t listen to activists in Portland or Seattle who think they know best. I listen to the commonsense ideas I hear from you, at town hall meetings I hold in every county. I come home every weekend to be with family and go to church. I’d be honored to earn your vote.

Joe Kent (Republican Party)

Statement:

Democrat Marie Perez and I have big disagreements about local and national issues.

Perez believes the new I-5 bridge project should be funded by tolls that disproportionately penalize Washington residents. We pay more than enough in taxes already, and I will fight to ensure there are no tolls on the bridge project. Perez wants to accelerate the spread of Portland’s crime and drug problems into our district by spending billions on light rail connecting Portland to Southwest Washington. Like in Seattle and Portland, light rail cars will become mobile drug dens that spread Portland’s problems further into our district. I oppose any light rail project.

Perez voted against Republican legislation to secure the border, in favor of expanding welfare to illegal aliens. She sponsored legislation that gives anyone who crosses the border government benefits and permission to fly anywhere in the country. I’ll vote to bring back President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy to stop fake asylum claims and provide robust border security.

Inflation has caused the price of food, gas, and other necessities to skyrocket, driven by the Federal Government’s spending spree that Marie has consistently voted for. I’ll vote to restore fiscal responsibility and get inflation back to pre-Biden levels.

Marie Perez supports taxpayer funding for late-term abortion. The Supreme Court has ruled this is a state issue, and I support keeping it that way. I support bringing the cost of raising children down by expanding tax deductions for working families and tax exemptions on necessities like diapers and formula.

I’m the father of two young children, and the direction Democrats Marie Perez and Joe Biden are taking this country is putting the future of all our children at risk. Help change that direction by voting for me so I can bring common-sense values to the US Congress.

District 4

Dan Newhouse (Incumbent) (Republican Party)

Statement:

Dan Newhouse is a champion for Washington’s 4th district in Congress. A fiscal conservative, Dan fights against reckless spending; the first bill he cosponsored was a Constitutional Balanced Budget Amendment. Dan believes in securing our borders and stemming the tide of illegal immigration. He defends of law enforcement, providing resources to fight crime and combat fentanyl in our communities.

A third-generation family farmer, Dan understands agriculture is the backbone of our economy. He’s protecting our food supply against the Chinese Communist Party’s land grab through his position on the powerful Select Committee on China. And he recognizes the best land use decisions come from local leaders and landowners, not federal bureaucrats.

Newhouse knows the issues unique to Central Washington. He’s keeping the Federal government accountable to clean up Hanford. He’s an expert on water issues, making sure the Yakima and Columbia Basin Projects prosper. Dan is advocating smart forest management to reduce risk of wildfires. With his clout in Congress, he’s our best line of defense to save our clean hydropower from radical environmentalists.

Dan votes to ensure health care is accessible, affordable, and that decisions remain between a patient and doctor. Newhouse is a champion for our veterans and wrote the law guaranteeing no veteran is ever denied emergency medical care.

To Seniors: Dan will protect Social Security. You paid into the system, and Newhouse will make sure the government keeps its promise to you.

Most candidates say the right things, but Dan Newhouse has a proven track record backing up his words. He’s been commended by business groups, Second Amendment supporters, pro-life organizations, and land rights advocates for his commitment to pro-jobs policies, traditional values, and individual liberty. He brings conservative Central Washington values to Washington, DC. A vote for Dan Newhouse is a vote for Washington’s 4th.

Jerrod Sessler (Republican Party)

Statement:

I’m the only candidate endorsed by President Trump, the House Freedom Caucus, and the Washington State Republican Party. I’m a veteran, businessman, farmer, husband, father, and a Christian. I believe America is ordained by God, and through our Founders, He gave us the gift of our Constitution.

In Congress, I will lead the fight to secure our borders, defend life and the First and Second Amendments, end wasteful spending, protect critical infrastructure including our dams, deregulate farming, restart country of origin labeling for imported meat, pull the plug on inflation, stop foreign spending scams, push term limits, and uproot the woke agendas aimed at our kids. I’ll also introduce legislation to ban members of Congress from trading stocks.

I’ll be the best ally in Congress that President Trump ever had. My opponents have proven to be incapable of this much-needed conservative leadership.

Congressman Dan Newhouse voted to allow warrantless surveillance, to fund the Federal Vaccine Tracking Database, to fund late-term abortion, for amnesty for illegal invaders, and voted with Democrats to impeach President Trump. When we re-elect President Trump, how can we trust Newhouse not to betray him again?

While conservatives were fighting to re-elect President Trump in 2020, Tiffany Smiley donated to a radical far-left PAC, “Moms for Office,” that vows to “smash the patriarchy” while funding liberal Democrats. And just a year ago, she was defrauding donors, telling them their contributions would help elect new Republicans when the money was really going to pay off her campaign debt.

I’ve earned the endorsements of President Trump, the House Freedom Caucus, General Michael Flynn, Kash Patel and the Washington State Republican Party. I hope to also earn your vote to be the conservative, America First congressman we deserve and that our nation needs.

District 5

Carmela Conroy (Democratic Party)

Statement:

My grandfather was a union mason who helped build the Grand Coulee Dam; my dad worked on the Great Northern Railroad. Growing up in the Spokane Valley, Dad’s union wages supported our family of five. I put myself through college and law school, becoming a deputy prosecutor in Spokane County, where I supported law enforcement and held violent offenders accountable.

I joined the U.S. State Department, promoting democracy and national security as a Foreign Service Officer. My mentor, former Congressman Tom Foley, led by example in disagreeing without being disagreeable, and in building support for common causes. I served in Japan, New Zealand, and Norway, as well as Afghanistan and Pakistan. Returning home, I realized extremism was putting our democracy at risk, with some in both Parties contributing to the dysfunction.

Our nation faces complex challenges at home and abroad. I’ll work with anyone who wants to solve problems, as I did in the Foreign Service. I promoted American values and interests abroad, partnering with veterans, active-duty military personnel, and national security professionals, under Democratic and Republican administrations.

l’ll prioritize the needs of Eastern Washington: protecting our family farms, lowering healthcare and childcare costs, and expanding care and benefits for veterans. I’ll work to bring down inflation and strengthen the supply chain by boosting American manufacturing, and investing in skills and job training programs. I’ll protect our individual freedoms by keeping politicians and justices out of personal, private medical decisions.

I’ll fight for Eastern Washington above all else. Our local values guided my previous public service and that’s why I’m endorsed by the National Education Association; Washington State Labor Council; Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown; State Senator Andy Billig; Walla Walla Port Commissioner Amy Schwab; and former Spokane GOP Chair Rich Kuhling. I would be honored to earn your vote.

Michael Baumgartner (Republican Party)

Statement:

Today, things are going in the wrong direction. Government spending and taxes are out of control. The result is inflation and rising prices putting a squeeze on hardworking families. Our southern border is wide open, with thousands pouring into the country. Mexican cartels bring fentanyl here and leave a trail of crime and homelessness. It must stop.

I have a proven record fighting for Eastern Washington priorities and winning. In the State Senate, I passed balanced budgets, fought for lower taxes and helped bring a new WSU medical school to Spokane to train rural doctors. I helped block plans for an expensive carbon tax while finally securing funding for Spokane’s North-South freeway. My work was commended by business and taxpayer organizations.

In Congress, I’ll keep fighting for Eastern Washington: working for Fairchild Air Force Base, protecting the dams, ensuring quality healthcare for rural communities and veterans. As Treasurer, I’ve been a tireless advocate for taxpayers, fighting tax increases and providing maximum tax breaks for seniors and veterans.

I grew up in Colton and live in Spokane with my wife Eleanor and five young children: I want them – and all our families – to have a chance at the American Dream we’ve enjoyed.

I’m honored to be supported by former Attorney General Rob McKenna and agriculture leaders like Mark Schoesler, Alex McGregor, Fred Fleming and Chris Schultheis, and community leaders including Mike Padden, Dino Rossi, Nadine Woodward, former WSU QB Jack Thompson, veterans’ advocate Wesley Anderson, Melissa Williams, Mike Hewitt, Jeff Holy, Susan Hutchison, Phil Altmeyer, Asotin County Sheriff John Hilderbrand - and many more.

If elected, I’ll have offices in Spokane Valley, Walla Walla, Pullman and Colville and will work hard for all of Eastern Washington. I would be honored to have your vote.

District 6

Emily Randall (Democratic Party)

Statement:

When Donald Trump won, I was working at Planned Parenthood – I knew I had to do more to protect our rights. I ran for a State Senate seat no one thought I could win and beat an anti-abortion MAGA Republican. I’ve been proudly fighting for all of us ever since.

I am running for Congress because the stakes have never been higher. Extremists are focused on banning abortion nationwide and undermining our democracy instead of getting things done for our communities.

Born and raised in Port Orchard in a union household, I went to South Kitsap HS. Growing up, I took care of my sister with complex medical needs, then worked my way through college, becoming the first in my family to earn a degree.

As state senator, I worked to help pass 193 bills – 85% with bipartisan support. Among those are laws expanding abortion access, protecting people seeking abortions in Washington from other states, capping prescription drug costs, building new housing and increasing funding to reduce homelessness, banning assault weapons, cutting tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, and improving ferry infrastructure. Being an effective legislator and delivering results has been my number one priority.

My record is clear; I’m a champion for our values. That’s why I’m the only candidate in this race endorsed by Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the only candidate refusing corporate PAC money, and the only candidate endorsed by the Washington State Labor Council, which represents nearly all of the labor unions in Washington. I’ve also earned endorsements from Senator Patty Murray and environmental groups. I would make history as the first LGBTQ Latina in Congress.

I humbly ask for your vote to help restore abortion rights nationwide, fight climate change, lower the cost of living and protect our democracy from MAGA extremists.

Drew MacEwen (Republican Party)

Statement:

In a time of divisive politics, we need leaders who will bring people together.

Inflation has eroded family savings, debt is spiking, and interest rates are at the highest in decades. We need a strong economy that working families can rely on. This includes passing a federal budget and cutting wasteful spending. To balance the federal budget and begin to pay down our debt we must begin with an actual budget, not continuing resolutions.

Healthcare is costly and eats up too much of your family’s income. Medicare needs reforms to bring it into a 21st century model, and Social Security must be saved for future generations.

We have an immigration system that is broken. Our unsecured borders have led to a flood of illegal drugs that are killing Americans. We need to secure our border and reform our immigration laws so that people who want to live and work here legally have an efficient system to do so. It is a humanitarian crisis that congress must address.

The world is dangerous right now. Our defense infrastructure needs help. We need investments in our shipyards, so this district remains a leader in maintaining our Navy’s fleet. This includes better wages for our workforce, piers for maintenance, and a reinvigorated trades program to train more workers. Washington is one of the most trade dependent states, and trade relies on freedom of the seas. That requires the presence of a strong Navy.

I have had the privilege to serve in the state legislature for twelve years and am proud of the work we accomplished. In this critical time, we need leadership that is tested and proven. I will always put the residents of this district first, just as I have done so for my current constituents. I humbly ask for your vote.

District 7

Pramila Jayapal (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

I am proud to represent Seattle’s 7th district and stand up for poor and working people across our community. As your Congresswoman, I’ve worked to raise wages, lower costs, protect abortion rights, take bold climate action, and invest in affordable housing.

As Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair, I introduced legislation for Medicare for All, tuition-free college, housing as a human right, expanding workers’ rights, raising the federal minimum wage to $15, humane immigration reform, and an ultra-millionaire wealth tax. I’ve introduced numerous bills to get money out of politics and to ensure ethics in Congress and our Supreme Court.

I played a critical role in passing the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped the price of insulin at $35 for seniors, empowered Medicare to negotiate for lower drug prices, and made the largest climate investment in history. We also passed the first major gun safety law in over 30 years and made historic infrastructure investments.

As your Congresswoman, I’ve held over 100 town halls to hear from you and helped thousands of constituents – including veterans and seniors – secure millions in federal benefits. My office has worked hard to secure tens of millions in new federal investments in local initiatives for housing, jobs, and more.

I’m proud to represent a district rich in innovation, diversity, and compassion. I have never taken corporate PAC money because I fight for working people, not the wealthy and well-connected. I came to America alone at 16 years old, and have lived in Seattle for over 30 years. I would be deeply honored to have your vote.

Endorsements: Over 20 labor unions including the Washington State Labor Council, SEIU, UFCW 3000 and Washington State Building & Construction Trades Council. Planned Parenthood, League of Conservation Voters, Sierra Club, and the King County Democrats.

Dan Alexander (Republican Party)

Statement:

I have tremendous hope for the future of our country as a beacon of light for people around the world. Through the American principle of self-governance we must protect our freedoms and the right to choose.

The great goal of our Congress is to reach fundamental agreement on emerging issues while nurturing progress toward peace, liberty, and dignity. Division within our government has been causing the decline of our country’s strength, influence, and productivity. We must unite the House and pass important legislation.

We need a healthy, nourished population that can afford the growing cost of living. We need an infrastructure that gives us the luxuries of modern life while balancing the growing problems with pollution and waste. Domestic investment and on-shoring of work are needed to renew our core principles and establish a new foundation for American growth.

The Arts are a defining element of our culture. In an increasingly technological world, it is possible to lose the self; the Arts offer respite. Arts investment is crucial for a healthy society; one that must in this generation find stability.

We need peace internationally. Our country must stand for freedom and democratic ideals, but it must also seek lasting peace and security. We must strive to include all nations in our world order; securing lands, lifting sanctions, and promoting increased trade in traditional and emerging industries. We must use our power for the exercise of compassion and human betterment; applying our ethics that happiness is sought not through greed and indifference but through generosity and gratitude.

I have resided in downtown Seattle for 14 years. It would be my privilege to apply my energy and background as your representative in Congress. I ask for your vote, and a donation if you are able. Thank you.

District 8

Kim Schrier (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

You sent me to Congress because you knew I would advocate for you the same way I stood up for children and families for over 20 years as a pediatrician. I promised to be an independent and effective voice for our district, someone willing to work with both parties to deliver results.

I’ve taken on big oil and grocery store chains to stop corporations from price gouging. I voted for the PACT Act to ensure millions more Veterans receive the healthcare they deserve. I’ve increased funding to federal law enforcement to fight against fentanyl and secured $4.4 million for body cameras, co-responders, and training for local police. Everyone deserves to feel safe in our communities.

As the first pediatrician in Congress, I’ve helped pass laws to lower the cost of prescription drugs, including capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for seniors. As a doctor, I will always fight to protect a woman’s right to make her own healthcare decisions without interference from the government.

I have worked with both parties on behalf of our farming communities to encourage sustainable agriculture, advocate for commonsense immigration reform, and fix supply chain disruptions so farmers can get their goods to market. I will continue to be an advocate for our cherished public lands, clean air, and water.

With over 100 town halls, I’ve listened, learned, and gone to bat for you in Congress. It is an honor to serve you, and I humbly ask for your vote.

Endorsements: League of Conservation Voters, Washington State Labor Council, Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison, and mayors across the district, including Issaquah Mayor Pauly and Wenatchee Mayor Poirier.

Carmen Goers (Republican Party)

Statement:

I have lived and worked in Washington for 20+ years. My daughters were raised here and now I have the joy of seeing my grandchildren raised here as well. I’m running for Congress because I want your family and mine to have a better Washington with opportunities. I announced my candidacy for Congress in 2023, and for over a year we have been traveling all 7,000 square miles of the district. The message I hear from voters is they want a Congresswoman who will listen and take action!

Based on my experiences, I bring a unique perspective to this position. As a former military spouse, I’ve seen the cost of freedom and the sacrifice required to keep us safe.I volunteered with a microfinance organization that supports entrepreneurs with a mission of self-sufficiency through self-employment. I served as the chair of the Government Affairs Committee for our local Chamber, supporting and advocating for business owners. In Congress, I will continue to support entrepreneurship and clear the way for small businesses to prosper.

As a commercial banker, I analyze financials. In Congress, I will look closely at our budget and find ways to support small business owners and families. For too long we have been taxed to the extreme: it’s time we have a Congresswoman who knows how to balance a budget. I will work towards helping our agricultural producers, many of whom have been asking for help but have been ignored. It’s time to support first responders. I look forward to tackling the drug epidemic and providing first responders with the tools they need. Community leaders throughout the district have recognized we need a change, and I have been endorsed by local elected officials and voters from all parts of the district.

Washington needs a Congresswoman who will take action!

District 9

D. Adam Smith (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

Our district is a tremendously diverse and hard-working community, one that I have been proud to call home my entire life. I grew up in the city of SeaTac. Sara and I raised our two children here, where they attended our public schools, and went to UW and WSU.

As our nation faces unprecedented challenges, I am focused on strengthening the middle class, ensuring equality of opportunity for all, and investing in our future. We must provide an accessible path forward where everyone can thrive. Working class families, like the union one I grew up in, do not have the same opportunities as previous generations. This needs to change. We must grow from the middle out, increase economic opportunities, protect unions, make higher education more affordable and accessible, and provide good paying jobs.

All people, no matter their background, should have access to quality, affordable healthcare. Our healthcare system needs to be restructured to create a path to a single-payer plan like Medicare for All. As the past Chairman and top Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, I have also prioritized making sure that all of our service members and their families, no matter who they are, receive the support they need and have earned.

I work hard to make sure every person in our district has access to the best this country has to offer; not only because it’s the right thing to do, but because this is also my home—it’s personal to me.

It is a true privilege to serve our community and I would be honored to have your vote.

Melissa Chaudhry (Democratic Party) Candidate Connection

Statement:

Greetings of peace. I’m a mother, and my father and husband are disabled Veterans. I understand the costs of war, and I’ve stood for peace since childhood. Incumbent leads the Armed Services Committee with no experience of military service. His military budgets alone take $2 billion a year from our district, and he brags bringing back ~$24 million... that’s 1%.

I stand for a principled foreign policy that prioritizes peace, opposes genocide, and protects innocent lives — especially children. America must use its power for good — promoting human rights and conflict resolution, not military intervention first.

Incumbent’s top donors are AIPAC and bomb makers (opensecrets.org). He’s voted for every military aid package to apartheid Israel. He’s supported surveillance on Americans, criminalizing free speech, usurping rights, and multiple wars — which enrich his biggest donors.

My campaign is grassroots funded, and I will oppose all military aid to oppressive regimes. I’ll prioritize issues that matter most to our beautifully diverse communities — a thriving economy, accessible healthcare, affordable housing, quality education, good union jobs, small business support, vocational training, childcare, fair and dignified immigration, community safety, and modern infrastructure. We can afford all this by wasting less on foreign wars.

I stand for Constitutional rights: privacy, freedom of speech and assembly, equality before the law. I’m not a career politician. I’m a proud American — heartbroken, hardworking, and hopeful. I’ve worked in agriculture, housing, and climate resilience. I’ve also curated human geography insights for national leaders. I’m an urgent optimist with real experience, deep empathy, and the right mindset to lead us into a future where America is a thriving, prosperous, multiracial democracy in a vibrant and peaceful world.

Elect me for meaningful representation of our shared values. “With Liberty and Justice for All” is my promise and commitment.

District 10

Marilyn Strickland (Incumbent) (Democratic Party)

Statement:

While some go to D.C. to make headlines, I stay focused on the work of lowering drug costs and capping insulin at $35 per month, protecting Social Security and Medicare, and supporting our military members, their families, and Veterans. I will always defend reproductive freedom - the private medical decisions between patients and doctors.

Despite higher wages and millions of new jobs, working families and small businesses are feeling the pinch of rising costs. It’s why I took on Big Oil to stop ripping us off, and delivered funds to build more housing.

Since 2021, I’ve helped thousands of residents recover more than $10 million of benefits owed to them. I’ve also delivered over $45 million to improve our roads and sidewalks, bridges, public transit, clean water, Internet, and build affordable housing. I secured $54 million to protect and restore Puget Sound, and funding for local law enforcement.

Together, we have accomplished a lot and we must continue striving for a nation that is safe, just and secure for all people. We must defend democracy and voting rights here at home, and support our allies abroad. We must build more housing, and finally make child care, elder care, and caring for our disabled loved ones affordable.

I’ve proudly earned endorsements from Planned Parenthood Action Fund, the Washington State Labor Council, the League of Conservation Voters, and leaders in business, government, social services, education, faith communities, and tribal communities.

I humbly ask for your vote, and the privilege to continue representing you as the South Sound’s voice in Congress.

Don Hewett (Republican Party)

Statement:

I am running to put more money back in the pockets of hard-working Americans. For too long our government has considered tax money to be a bottomless piggy bank that they could rob on a whim.

I will reduce government spending, which will reduce inflation, and reduce home mortgage rates; bringing the dream of homeownership back to younger generations.

Due to our open borders, our social service systems are being drained, especially harming the elderly, disabled and minorities. We cannot be the welfare system to the world.

I will reinstate remain in Mexico policy, protecting our tax dollars. I will require mandatory e-verify, protecting American jobs. I will secure our borders to protect American sovereignty.

We are in an energy crisis. By allowing more drilling permits and reducing government’s involvement in the energy industry we will achieve affordable energy. We produce the cleanest energy in the world, we will bring back American energy jobs.

I will protect the lower snake river dams. Hydroelectric is inexpensive energy and is zero CO2. These dams provide energy, irrigation, transportation and have minimal impact on salmon. Our social security is in jeopardy, due to irresponsible policies of corrupt politicians. I will defend our social security so that it is available for you. Our country owes a debt to our veterans, we are free because of the brave. I will protect our people in uniform and ensure that the VA serves our vets. I will protect our law enforcement, who risk their lives every day to keep the peace. I am not beholden to any special interest groups or lobbyists, only to you the voters. I grew up here, I humbly ask for your vote. “government’s first duty is to protect the people, not run their lives” ~Reagan , Hewett can do it!

