Washington cities comment on ICE operations

Following the deaths of two American citizens shot by federal agents in Minneapolis, some cities in Washington have released statements on local law enforcement’s role when it comes to ICE operations.

The Keep Washington Working Act, passed in 2019, lays out that state and local law enforcement are restricted in carrying out immigration enforcement.

Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone says officers in his city will not assist ICE officers in immigration operations.

"The Renton Police Department responds to criminal acts; immigration enforcement is a civil matter and not within their role," Mayor Pavone said.

The Kent Police Department also released a statement saying in part, "Both Washington Law (Keep Washington Working Act) and Kent Police Policy prohibit our officers from assisting ICE or any other federal law enforcement entity with federal civil immigration enforcement."

In addition to Washington law, the Lynnwood City Council is proposing a measure that would allow local law enforcement to intervene if they see excessive force by another agency.

“A lot of people are really, really scared,” Isabel Mata, the Lynnwood city council member who introduced the proposal, told KIRO 7. “And a lot of people have been hurt and targeted.”

That proposal is scheduled for a work session in February.

