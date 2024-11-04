Washington celebrates milestone with 5 million registered voters ahead of Election Day

The Office of the Secretary of State is celebrating a new milestone reached in voter registration.

On Monday, the SOS announced that Washington has officially hit the 5 million registered voters mark and a new milestone for the state.

“Elections are an important opportunity for all Washington voters to shape the futures of our communities,” Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan said. “The Office of the Secretary of State encourages all registered voters to participate and vote on the candidates and statewide initiatives on the ballot this election.”

The milestone was achieved due to a daily record of 10,059 voters registering on Oct. 28, the deadline for online and mail registration.

According to the SOS, voters can still register or update registration information by visiting a voting center by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Ballots must be returned to a county ballot drop box or voting center by 8 p.m. on Election Day or postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 5 if sent by mail.

Click here to find one of the 544 ballot drop boxes or here to find your nearest voting center.

Voters can check the status of their ballot or print a replacement ballot by visiting the VoteWA website.

