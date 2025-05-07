‘Meaningful progress’: Gov. Ferguson signs landmark bill to cap rent increases in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson signed a bill Wednesday that set limits on rent increases—one of the first in the country.

Rent stabilization bill, HB 1217, caps rent increases at 7% plus inflation, or 10%—whichever is lower. Washington now joins Oregon and California in drafting legislation that curbs climbing rent prices.

“There is no single policy that will fix our housing crisis, but we need this comprehensive approach,” Sen. Emily Alvarado said at the bill signing.

Two amendments were added to HB 1217 by the Senate, changing the cap from a flat 7% to a choice of whatever is lower between a 7% raise with inflation or a flat 10%. The second amendment exempts single-family homes, which represent approximately 38% of Washington renters.

“Today we celebrate,” Rebekah Gardea, Director of Community Advocacy at QLaw Foundation, said at the bill signing. “This is meaningful progress that is meaningful to people in the state.”

The bill also bars landlords from raising rents during the first 12 months of a new tenancy. The rent-increase cap for manufactured and mobile homes stands at 5%.

“It’s really an honor to sign this important legislation into law,” Ferguson said at the bill signing.

How the bill passed in Senate, House of Representatives

The Senate approved the final version on a 27-20 vote, with two Democrats joining Republicans in opposition. The House followed with a 54-44 vote, where five Democrats broke ranks. No Republicans voted in favor.

“This is one of the most productive sessions on housing affordability our state has seen,” Sen. Jessica Batman, D-Olympia, said in a statement. “It’s the result of strong coalition-building in and outside the Legislature, bipartisan collaboration with our Republican colleagues and sustained, long-term engagement with the community and our constituents who are so deeply affected by these issues. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished so far this year and know that we have more work ahead.”

Beginning June 1, 2025, the state Department of Commerce will be required to publish the allowable maximum rent increase annually, based on the Seattle-area Consumer Price Index. Landlords must also provide tenants with 90 days’ notice before raising rent.

