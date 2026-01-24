Washington AG Brown supports lawsuit challenging Trump admin deployment in Minnesota

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown has joined nineteen other attorneys general supporting the state of Minnesota’s legal action against the Trump administration.

AG Brown joined an amicus brief challenging the deployment of federal troops to Minneapolis following the fatal shooting of U.S. citizen Renee Good.

“We are witnessing a flagrant abuse of federal power in Minnesota with no oversight, no clear mission beyond a bureaucratic quota for apprehensions, and no regard for the Bill of Rights,” Brown said. “If it can happen there, it can happen anywhere.”

On Saturday, federal agents also shot and killed 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit claims the Trump administration’s deployment of federal agents is illegal and is “causing unacceptable harm to Minnesota, its cities, and people, and that show unprecedented disregard for foundational constitutional principles.”

You can view a full copy of the brief at the link here.

©2026 Cox Media Group