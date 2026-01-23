Wanted for questioning: Kitsap deputies looking for man allegedly involved in shooting

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep an eye out for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting.

According to deputies, 35-year-old Kenneth Earl McLeod and an accomplice entered a home on Helena Trail SW in an unincorporated area of Port Angeles, armed with a handgun.

Deputies say McLeod threatened a 33-year-old man inside the home because of an argument over a motorcycle. Deputies allege McLeod said, “I told you I was going to kill you,” before shooting the man in his right foot and then running off.

McLeod and his unknown accomplice are considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

If you see McLeod, do not approach or engage him. Call 911.

You can also share information on McLeod’s whereabouts by emailing KCSOTips@kitsap.gov.

Reference case number K26-000553.

