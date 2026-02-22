Wanted fentanyl dealers arrested after multi-county chase, Thurston sheriff says

TACOMA, Wash. — The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) says a traffic stop for an unlicensed driver turned into a multi-agency chase on Saturday night.

A deputy tried to pull over a driver in the Nisqually area but the man behind the wheel sped away, according to TSCO.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, and Tacoma Police joined the chase as the driver fled into Tacoma.

Tacoma PD hit the car with a spike strip and Thurston deputies used a pit maneuver to stop the car.

A woman inside the car was arrested but the driver got out and ran from authorities.

He was chased down, arrested, and law enforcement learned he was a multi-time felon with four warrants, including DUI, assault, and hit and run, TCSO said.

Deputies found fentanyl in the car and the woman reportedly gave a false name to avoid arrest.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office says she also tried to swallow the fentanyl.

They will both be booked into the Thurston County Jail once medically cleared, TCSO said.

