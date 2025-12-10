This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The suicide rate among young adults in Washington State has risen by over 13% in the last decade, mirroring a national trend and highlighting the severe toll of the country’s ongoing mental health crisis. The analysis, which studied CDC data from 2014 to 2024, found that the suicide rate for Washington adults aged 18-27 reached 18.8 per 100,000 people—a 13.3% increase during that period.

This figure remains significantly higher than the national rate. Nationally, the suicide rate for the 18-27 age group saw a larger percentage increase of nearly 20%, rising from 13.8 to 16.4 deaths per 100,000 people. Despite the sharper national climb, the U.S. rate of 16.4 per 100,000 remains below Washington’s rate.

Demographics and contributing factors

The rising national rate coincides with Gen Z entering this age bracket as millennials exit it, and was largely driven by increases among black and Hispanic men, who together account for 85% of the total increase in suicide. Suicide became the second-highest cause of death for young Hispanics, surpassing homicide, and the No. 1 cause of death for young Asians, surpassing accidents.

Theories for the widespread increase range from bullying on social media to the substitution of in-person socializing for online chatting, particularly since Gen Z was the first generation to grow up with the internet.

Future job prospects are not guaranteed to surpass those of older generations, fueling economic despair. Among non‑white men, cultural resistance to seeking help for depression — a perception that they must “be strong and not complain” — keeps many away from treatment, according to Stateline. Analysts also suggest that Gen Z’s reputation as the “anxious generation” may stem from parental overprotection in the real world and insufficient guidance in the virtual one.

Local and national policy response

In Washington State, Seattle officials are actively working to address youth mental health. Voters recently approved an education levy that will fund the addition of five new school-based health centers to provide mental health care to K-12 students, both in person and virtually.

The mental health crisis persists nationally, coinciding with reports that firearms are now involved in most youth suicides. Meanwhile, debate continues over federal spending priorities, which include proposed cuts to certain programs designed to assist vulnerable groups like LGBTQ+ youth, according to Axios Seattle.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988.

