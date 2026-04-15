WA unemployment rises to 5.1% as job growth slows

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Washington’s unemployment rate is climbing again after new state numbers revealed that job growth slowed in February, with just 700 net jobs added.

The unemployment rate rose to 5.1%. It’s the fourth straight monthly increase, and up 0.5% from November.

“Employment growth stalled throughout 2025. Despite three consecutive months of growth, employment remains only 0.4% above the level observed last February,” Anneliese Vance-Sherman, the chief labor economist for the Employment Security Department, said. “The unemployment rate ticked up a notch from 5.0% to 5.1% in February. The unemployment rate has been increasing steadily throughout 2025 and into 2026, signaling a possible shift in the labor force.”

From February 2025 to February 2026, the number of jobs in Washington increased by 14,300 jobs, a 0.4% increase.

“By the end of April, we’ll have a more complete employment picture through the first quarter of 2026,” Vance-Sherman added. “We’ll release the March employment report on April 29.”

Additionally, the national jobless rate also ticked up to 4.4%.

Specific employment trends in WA

From January 2026 to February 2026, the number of unemployed people in Washington increased by 3,784 (from 204,364 to 208,148 people).

In the Puget Sound region, the number of unemployed people increased by 4,700 (from 120,937 to 125,637) during the same period.

The industries that saw the most significant job growth were professional and business services (an increase of 4,100 jobs), followed by manufacturing (an increase of 2,500 jobs), leisure and hospitality (an increase of 800 jobs), and construction (an increase of 500 jobs).

Private education and health services suffered the largest decrease in jobs, with a loss of 5,700 jobs, followed by financial activities (a decrease of 800 jobs), and information (a decrease of 600 jobs).

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