Teen arrested in Wenatchee deadly stabbing; victim identified

WENATCHEE, Wash. — A “juvenile” has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Wenatchee last month.

According to Wenatchee police, a woman was found dead behind a business on South Wenatchee Avenue on May 30.

The Chelan County Coroner identified the woman as 42-year-old Cassondra Marie Andrews-Huff. The coroner said she suffered “multiple sharp force injuries,” and her manner of death was determined to be a homicide.

Police worked with area businesses and witnesses to track and identify a suspect.

On June 5, Wenatchee PD said they arrested a “juvenile” in connection with the woman’s death.

It’s unclear how old the suspect is, though the Wenatchee World reported that the person is 13 years old.

KIRO 7 asked for clarifying suspect information, but Wenatchee PD said they could not release any additional information at this time.

The juvenile was booked for first-degree murder.

It’s unclear if the suspect knew the victim.

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