Human remains found in Chelan County identified as woman reported missing 40 years ago

TACOMA, Wash. — A skull fragment that was found in Chelan County last May has been identified as a woman who was reported missing out of Tacoma 40 years ago.

On May 10, 2025, Chelan County deputies responded to reports of human remains found in a wooded area on Entiat River Road.

Following the initial discovery, Chelan County Emergency Management and detectives coordinated an extensive search of the area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the operation also included Chelan County Search and Rescue volunteers and K9’s that specialized in locating human remains.

A partial cranium was the only thing found. No other remains were located during the extensive search.

The office was able to identify the remains as Patricia L. Colyer, born in 1948. The then-38-year-old was last seen on July 4, 1986, before she was reported missing out of Tacoma.

“Colyer was identified thanks to a relative who submitted a DNA sample more than 20 years ago,” according to Chelan County Coroner Earl Crowe. “Because the bone was only a partial cranium, a manner of death cannot be determined; the cause of death is listed as undetermined.”

The Chelan County sheriff’s investigation has been turned over to the Tacoma Police Department.

There are currently no leads or suspects.

Anyone with information on Patricia Colyer’s disappearance is urged to contact the Tacoma Police Department at (253) 287-4455.

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