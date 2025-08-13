WA Transportation Commission lays out infrastructure roadmap over the next 20 years

The Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) released an updated plan for the future of the state’s infrastructure.

The Vision 2050 plan is centered around three priority transportation policy goals, which include:

Maintaining existing infrastructure

Improving mobility and safety

Ensuring reliable infrastructure that withstands weather events

The Transportation Commission says the plan is a blueprint to guide state and local governments’ budget decisions, accounting for population growth and aging infrastructure, as well as effects from climate impacts.

For more information on the Vision 2050 plan visit wstc.wa.gov.

