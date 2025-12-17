WA Task Force last deployed during Oso Landslide helping with search and rescue in Skagit Co.

WASHINGTON — Washington State Task Force-1 FEMA Urban Search and Rescue (WA-TF1) has been activated by the Washington State Military Department, Emergency Management Division, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Skagit County following record flooding.

The last time this task force was deployed in a non-federal status was to support search and rescue missions during the Oso landslide in 2014.

The team is made up of over 200 people from several agencies, hospitals, and private companies. About 44 will be sent to Skagit County.

Deployment duration is to be determined.

The task force:

Locates victims of a disaster

Extricates a victim from the location where they are trapped, usually involving removing debris from around the victim

Has structural specialists who provide engineering support for the rescuers, plans, and tech information specialists

Provides medical treatment for the team, canines and victims before, during, and after rescue

Provides supply and essential items as well as communications and mobility

