WA Supreme Court Justice Barbara Madsen the latest to step down after serving 30+ years

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Another justice on the Washington Supreme Court is stepping down.

Barbara Madsen, after serving as a Supreme Court justice for the state of Washington since 1992, announced her retirement, effective April 3.

In a letter to Governor Bob Ferguson, she said it’s time to pass the gavel and make way for new ideas. Ferguson will appoint her replacement.

“My commitment to the rule of law and to the future of our outstanding judiciary remains as strong as the day I assumed the role of judge 38 years ago,” Madsen stated. “I will continue to contribute in different ways because I believe it is time to pass the gavel, making way for new ideas and the next generation of great judges.”

Madsen, a Renton native, studied law at the University of Washington and Gonzaga School of Law before working as a public defender.

When Madsen became a Supreme Court justice, she became the first woman to be popularly elected to the high court. Nearly two decades later, from 2010 to 2017, she served as chief justice.

She won reelection to the Supreme Court five times.

“I want to express my deep appreciation to Justice Madsen for her lifetime of service to the people of Washington and the rule of law,” Ferguson said.

In Washington, Supreme Court justices are elected in nonpartisan races and serve six-year terms. But, when a justice steps down mid-term, the governor is tasked with appointing a replacement without an election. That replacement then runs in the next election as the incumbent.

Ferguson just appointed Colleen Melody to replace Mary Yu, and Justices Raquel Montoya-Lewis and Charles Johnson are also departing this year.

