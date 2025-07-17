WA sues Trump administration for cutting FEMA disaster mitigation funding

WASHINGTON — Washington state has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration for “unlawfully terminating billions of dollars in disaster mitigation funding.”

Attorney General Nick Brown is leading a coalition of 20 states in challenging the decision to shut down FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program, which has been active for 30 years to help communities prepare for natural disasters.

“This illegal cut endangers the communities most vulnerable to natural disasters,” Brown said.

The BRIC program has historically provided resources to fortify communities against natural disasters, saving money and lives by focusing on preparation rather than post-disaster recovery.

The termination of the BRIC program has forced communities to delay, scale back, or cancel hundreds of mitigation projects, threatening investments made over the years, AG Brown’s office said.

Congress passed a law requiring FEMA to protect communities through mitigation, preparation, response, and recovery, with the BRIC program being central to these efforts.

Browns office said that a study found that every dollar spent on mitigation saves an average of $6 in post-disaster costs. The lawsuit claims that FEMA’s decision to terminate the BRIC program violates Congressional intent and legal principles, including the Separation of Powers and the Administrative Procedure Act.

The coalition seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent the Trump administration from reallocating BRIC funds and a permanent injunction to restore the program.

Washington state has 27 open BRIC projects totaling $182 million, with significant funding going to small towns and rural communities.

Projects in Washington include constructing levees and floodwalls in Aberdeen and Hoquiam and generating electricity in Klickitat County for hospitals and schools during severe weather.

