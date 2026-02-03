WA Senate resolution honors Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

The Washington Senate adopted a resolution honoring the Seattle Mariners and catcher Cal Raleigh for their historic 2025 season on Tuesday.

Senate Resolution 8676 cites Raleigh’s historic year behind the plate that included 60 home runs, 125 RBIs, and 110 runs.

The resolution lays out the drama that unfolded during the Mariners’ 2025 season: injuries to starting pitchers; Seattle sitting at 73–68 on Sept. 5, 3.5 games behind Houston; a 10-game winning streak and a 17-of-18 heater to finish 90–72 and win the division by three games; the unforgettable 15-inning victory over the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series; The Game 5 rally in the AL Championship Series that included a solo home run by Raleigh and a grand slam from Eugenio Suárez.

Senate resolution calls Raleigh ‘symbol of perseverance and excellence’

The measure called Raleigh “a symbol of perseverance and excellence.” It also stated Raleigh was “robbed by national baseball writers when they did not choose him as the American League Most Valuable Player.”

“BE IT RESOLVED That the Washington State Senate congratulate the 2025 Seattle Mariners on winning the American League West Division and coming so close to finally reaching the World Series,” the resolution stated. “And congratulate Cal Raleigh on his historic Mariners Nation MVP season.”

Raleigh was in the running for the American League MVP award but lost out to Aaron Judge.

“Cal was robbed,” Washington Senator Mark Schoessler said. “That East Coast media doesn’t know anything.”

Wearing a Mariners sweater, Washington Senator Judy Warnick read a quote from Raleigh’s mother.

“I won’t stop working, and I won’t stop grinding until the city gets what it deserves. And that is a perennial playoff team and a World Series championship,” she said.

Raleigh did not attend the event, but Mariners manager Dan Wilson, longtime broadcaster Rick Rizzs, and president of baseball operations Jerry DiPoto were on hand as senators unanimously approved the measure recognizing the team’s accomplishments.

