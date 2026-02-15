WA Senate passes ‘Purple Alert’ bill for rapid response to missing vulnerable adults

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Senate passed a bill that could make it easier to find missing people who are vulnerable adults or have disabilities.

The “Purple Alert,” also known as Senate Bill 6070, was passed unanimously on Thursday.

The alert could help to find missing people after a group of High School Seniors at Lake Washington High School advocated for the bill.

The bill will establish an alert system for people with disabilities and vulnerable adults.

Lawmakers hope the alert will help quickly find missing people.

It will be similar to alerts for older people who go missing.

The bill is headed to the state legislature’s House of Representatives.

