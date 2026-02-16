WA Senate bill pushes insurers disclose wildfire risk scoring

OLYMPIA — The Washington State Senate passed a bill that would require insurance companies to disclose wildfire risk scores.

The bill, SB 5928, was adopted by the state Senate on Wednesday.

“These wildfire risk scores are instrumental in many homeowners finding coverage, but learning any of the specifics can be challenging,” said Washington State Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer.

These scores are used by insurance companies to determine a property’s wildfire exposure, according to the Washington State Insurance Commission.

They are also used to determine a property’s eligibility for coverage, pricing, and renewals.

However, these scores don’t account for communities’ efforts to reduce wildfire risk.

The new bill will require insurance companies to disclose the wildfire risk scores they use, explain how those scores are calculated, and provide an explanation that property owners can understand.

Property owners must also receive an explanation of ways to reduce wildfire risk.

The bill also gives property owners the option to appeal insurance findings if they can prove inaccuracies or show they have taken action to reduce wildfire risk.

The bill was referred to the House Consumer Protection & Business Committee on Saturday.

©2026 Cox Media Group