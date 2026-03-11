WA lawmakers set house floor record debating Millionaire’s Tax

A historic floor debate over a proposed tax on high-earning households has entered its 24th hour in the Washington State House of Representatives.

The measure would create a 9.9% tax increase on households in the state earning more than $1 million.

Democrats say the proposed Millionaires’ Tax would generate up to $3 billion in state funds for education, health care, and public safety.

Rep. Jim Walsh, Republican chairman from the 19th District, noted the unprecedented nature of the current proceedings. “We’ve never had a floor debate this long in this state before,” Walsh said.

Walsh told reporters outside the House chambers that the GOP strategy is to slow the bill’s passage and delay votes on other legislation they oppose before the session concludes.

Walsh described the Republican effort as a “parliamentary chess game” intended to block the measure. “They call it the Millionaire’s Tax, it’s absolutely not a Millionaires Tax,” Walsh said.

He expressed concern that the tax could eventually impact households earning less than $1 million.

“So if you are a married couple and you are both doing pretty well but neither of you is making a million, you may bump up against that threshold anyway,” Walsh said.

District 44 Representative April Berg argued that the bill is designed to improve affordability for residents. Berg stated that the legislation includes provisions to help small businesses and low-income families.

“We are trying to say it in plain speak that this is a tax on millionaires and that is what the bill does,” Berg said.

Berg also criticized the Republican strategy of extended floor debate as a delay tactic.

“That is prolonging the debate. So, I think that is something that the public should know,” Berg said.

She said that there are amendments in place to ensure the tax does not pass the financial burden to families earning less than the $1 million threshold.

Republicans also expressed concern that the new tax would force businesses out of Washington.

Walsh stated that the GOP is attempting to define the narrative regarding the proposal. “We’re setting, I hope, kind of the story about what this state income tax is. What it will do to business here in Washington,” Walsh said.

The legislative session is scheduled to end this Thursday.

If the legislation is approved by the House and signed into law, the tax would not take effect until 2029.

