WA hunting, fishing license fees increasing on July 1 for first time since 2011

OLYMPIA, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Hunting and fishing licensing fees are set to increase Tuesday, July 1, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) confirmed.

The fees will go up approximately 38% after a bill was passed through the state legislature and later signed by Governor Bob Ferguson. It’s the first time these fees have increased in more than a decade.

The combination fishing package will rise from $45.50 to $62.79. The standard big game combination license, which includes tags for deer, elk, bear, and cougar, would increase from $85 to $117.30 for residents. There are discounts available for seniors aged 70 and above.

The increase in price is to cover rising operating costs. State economists estimate the bill could generate $19.6 million next year, even after accounting for an expected 11% decline in license sales.

“WDFW did not request this legislation,” WDFW wrote on its website. “Although this bill increases revenue for the department, most of the revenue is used to cover increased costs, while the remainder of the revenue is used to offset State General Fund reductions as a fund swap. The swap is $10.1 million for 2025-27 and $7 million per biennium ongoing thereafter.”

For nonresidents, the combination fishing license will cost just under $150, and the big game license will be just over $1,000.

Additionally, the cost of the Discover Pass—the permit required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by WDFW, State Parks, and the Department of Natural Resources—will increase after Senate Bill 5390 was passed, starting Oct. 1.

Residents and visitors can purchase licenses online at WDFW’s website or by calling (360) 902-2464. Licenses can be purchased in person at a licensed dealer. A list of dealers is available here.

Contributing: Bill Kaczaraba, MyNorthwest

Follow Frank Sumrall on X. Send news tips here.

©2025 Cox Media Group