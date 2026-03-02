WA gas prices are 45% higher than national average as oil markets react to Iran strikes

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Gas prices in Washington are on the rise, alongside the rest of the nation, as tensions are escalating in the Middle East after the U.S. and Israel carried out air strikes on Iran over the weekend.

Washington residents are paying nearly 46% more per gallon of gas than the rest of the country, with prices increasing by nearly 43 cents since just a month ago, according to AAA.

The conflict began early Saturday morning with the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint U.S.-Israeli strike that reverberated around the globe.

The war in the Middle East continued on multiple fronts into Monday as attacks from Iran and Iranian-backed militias struck Israel and Arab states as well as U.S. military targets in the region.

As of March 2, Washington’s average price per gallon is $4.369, which is $1.372 higher than the national average. The price per gallon in Washington is the third highest in the nation.

Across the greater Seattle area, the average price per gallon of regular gas is $4.585, a whopping 53% higher than the national average.

Washington counties’ gas prices

Average gas prices in Washington have substantially increased in the short term, rising 23 cents per gallon over the past year.

AAA provided an updated database listing the best and worst counties in Washington to fill up your tank.

The most expensive counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington are:

San Juan, $5.266

Wahkiakum, $4.949

Pacific, $4.710

King, $4.645

Jefferson, $4.580

Each county’s average gas price included regular, mid-grade, premium, and diesel.

In September 2025, Washington stood alone as the state with the highest average gas price, surpassing California and Hawaii. Washington now ranks third behind California ($4.657) and Hawaii ($4.385).

Lowest WA county gas prices

The best counties to buy a gallon of gas in Washington:

Asotin, $3.099

Spokane, $3.866

Stevens, $3.927

Lincoln, $3.952

Garfield, $3.999

The highest statewide average cost per gallon of gas in Washington history was $5.56 on June 16, 2022, according to AAA.

The statistics provided are updated daily by AAA and are subject to change.

Global oil prices surge following Iran-U.S. war

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday as disruptions to tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint raised uncertainty about how U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran would affect supply to the world economy.

U.S. oil traded 8.40% higher at $72.63 per barrel, while international standard Brent was up 8.5% at $79.13 per barrel.

A key focus was the Strait at the southern end of the Persian Gulf, through which 20% of the world’s oil supply passes.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre reported attacks on several vessels in the area on either side of the Strait and warned of elevated electronic interference to systems that show where ships are. A bomb-carrying drone boat struck a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing one mariner, Oman confirmed.

Follow Jason Sutich on X.

