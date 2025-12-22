WA Fish & Wildlife police looking to find person who shot and wasted cow elk near Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Wash. — Officers in Grays Harbor County are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who illegally shot and wasted a cow elk in the Bishop Athletic complex near Aberdeen on Saturday.

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (WDFW) Police say they received a report of a dead cow elk covered with camo netting on a soccer field.

The elk was reportedly shot in the spine, then stabbed, and the person responsible did not harvest any of its meat, WDFW posted.

If you have any information, officers ask you to call WDFW enforcement at 877-933-9847, online wdfw.wa.gov, or text to WDFWTIP at TIP411 (847411).

