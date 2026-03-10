WA domestic worker bill of rights signed into law, establishing new labor protections

Gov. Bob Ferguson signed a domestic workers Bill of Rights into law today, establishing new labor protections for approximately 100,000 employees across Washington.

The legislation guarantees a minimum wage, overtime pay and formal written agreements for domestic workers.

The law protects workers from labor harassment and discrimination while ensuring they have the right to return to their positions with back pay if they are unlawfully fired.

The law covers a wide range of domestic roles, including nannies, childcare providers, home and personal care workers, housekeepers and cleaners, cooks, gardeners and household managers.

To qualify for these protections, a worker must have a regularly scheduled commitment of four hours or more per month.

While the law accommodates short-term employment with regular hours, it does not include casual labor such as occasional babysitting, house-sitting, pet-sitting or dog walking.

Prior to the signing ceremony in Olympia, dozens of domestic workers rallied on the Capitol steps to celebrate the legislation.

House cleaner Anna Bello, who participated in the event, emphasized the importance of the new legal standards for her profession.

“Most of the people we’re looking for is justice for domestic workers because we’ve really been through a lot, from abuse to discrimination, to labor harassment,” Bello said.

State Rep. Brianna Thomas, who supported the bill’s passage, stood with the workers during the announcement.

She noted that the law represents a shift in how the state values these employees.

“Now we decide who matters and it’s the workers right behind me,” Thomas said.

The legislation includes specific enforcement mechanisms for workers who face retaliation or wage theft. Gov. Ferguson detailed the consequences for employers who violate the new standards.

“Domestic workers who are unlawfully fired will have the right to return to their positions with back pay and interest,” Ferguson said. “And repeat violations of the law can result in penalties of up to $20,000.”

The city of Seattle has a Domestic Workers Ordinance in place since 2019. But Bello noted that this new state law provides her with more flexibility in where she can choose to work without losing her rights.

“I knew that outside of Seattle, I didn’t have protections,” Bello said. “But now I have them. So I can practically move to another place and not be under the same pressure.”

Enforcement of the new law and any reported violations will be handled by the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries.

