WA bill that would bar most police from wearing face coverings clears Senate

A bill that would limit when police officers can wear face coverings while interacting with the public has passed the Washington State Senate.

Senate Bill 5855 passed by a vote of 30 to 19 Wednesday afternoon.

The bill would require law enforcement officers to be clearly identifiable, including displaying a visible name or other identifying information, and generally prohibits officers from wearing opaque facial coverings while performing their duties.

The bill defines facial coverings as items that conceal an officer’s identity, such as balaclavas or tactical masks.

The measure is designed to prohibit ICE and Border Patrol agents from wearing masks during immigration raids.

There are specific exceptions. Officers working undercover, SWAT officers wearing protective gear, and those using medical masks or safety equipment—such as respirators or helmets—would still be allowed to cover their faces when necessary.

