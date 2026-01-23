WA AG secures agreement to keep SNAP recipients’ information private

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Attorney General Nick Brown announced that they have reached an agreement to protect the confidential information of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) sued Fidelity Information Services, a private vendor that dispenses SNAP benefits to Washington residents.

AGO claimed in the filing that the company wanted to disclose SNAP recipients’ personal information.

The office accused Fidelity of handing the information over to federal agencies for immigration enforcement.

The lawsuit was filed in July 2025, after the company failed to respond to a request from the Washington Department of Health and Human Services (DSHS).

DSHS asked for confirmation that Fidelity would not turn over information to federal agencies.

A DSHS investigation found that Fidelity didn’t give over the private information to the federal government.

Fidelity also agreed to continue to keep recipients’ personal and sensitive information.

This is one of several lawsuits filed by Attorney General Brown to block the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s attempts to gain access to SNAP recipients’ personal information.

