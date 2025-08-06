Voters appear poised to approve new funding for Key Peninsula fire after staffing challenges

Early results are in — and it appears Pierce County voters are poised to approve a ballot measure that would increase funding for the Key Peninsula Fire Department.

The money would help close a funding gap that has led to staff shortages and a series of temporary station shutdowns.

The measure would reset the Key Peninsula Fire Department’s EMS tax levy rate to 50 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value. Though voters approved that rate in 2019, property tax laws have allowed it to drop to 32 cents per $1,000 in assessed value, according to the fire chief.

The new rate would mean someone who owns a $500,000 home in the district would pay $250 a year, which is about $90 more than that homeowner pays now.

The department says the levy lid lift request would bring in more than $900,000 in additional revenue each year for emergency services, allowing them to fill four vacancies, increase daily minimum staffing levels, and avoid station shutdowns.

The shutdowns happened between six to 10 times early this year, according to the chief, and typically lasted a full shift (around 24 hours).

“The next nearest station could be coming from way to the north of us, perhaps from another city, so you could be talking about a response time difference from, say, five minutes to 15 to 20 minutes,” said Fire Chief Nick Swinhart.

Those issues started after voters rejected the renewal of a levy that helped pay for staffing costs in November. The department was forced to make budget cuts this year.

Bob Green, who lives in the area, voted to approve the request in this week’s election.

“You want to be able to call somebody and have them come in a short period of time,” he said.

Teresa Ives voted against it, citing distrust over the department’s ability to manage its funds.

Her concerns are similar to those of some other voters who spoke in opposition to the November levy renewal request.

“My property taxes will go up,” she said. “So, yeah, who wants to pay more?”

Latest numbers show about 62% of voters in the district have approved the measure, while 38% have voted against it.

Votes are still being counted, and results will be posted here,.

