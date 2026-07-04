Volunteers gather for clean up Seattle’s ‘The Jungle’ homeless encampment

SEATTLE — Volunteers from around the Sound spent their holiday cleaning a large homeless encampment in North Beacon Hill, sometimes referred to as ‘The Jungle’.

Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle coordinated the clean-up effort on July 3 and says nearly 150 people came out to help.

“We found lots of foils, lots of needles,” said Victoria Wenick, a Rotary Club volunteer. “We find everything out here.”

Wenick’s Rotary Club was among the many civic groups that helped clean Dr. Jose Rizal Park and Lewis Park and carried away dozens of bags of garbage.

“It has gotten worse recently; not totally sure why it’s exacerbated,” Eddie Lin, Seattle City Councilmember, District 2 said.

Lin also volunteered, acknowledging that the encampment is a longstanding issue in his district.

“We can’t sit on our laurels; we’ve got to do something,” Lin told KIRO.

Some volunteers had first-hand experience with the troubles plaguing the area.

“I’ve been part of the mess, so now I’m part of the cleanup,” said Corey Rattleff, a volunteer with Battlefield Addiction said.

Rattleff says he was once an addict but is celebrating 120 days of sobriety this month by volunteering.

“If our local officials aren’t going to do anything then it’s up to us as citizens, as neighbors to help each other. That’s what we’re all about: helping each other,” Wenick said.

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