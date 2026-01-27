Voice of the Mariners Rick Rizzs to retire after 2026 season

SEATTLE — After four decades, the radio voice of the Seattle Mariners is hanging up his headset.

The team announced on Tuesday that Rick Rizzs is retiring. They say he plans for the 2026 season be his final as the primary radio broadcaster for the club.

“Calling Mariners games has been the highlight of my life and having the chance to connect with managers, coaches, players, clubhouse personnel, my colleagues in the booth, those in the front office, but especially the great fans here in the Pacific Northwest has made it unbelievably special.”

Rizzs has spent 51 seasons calling professional baseball – 40 of those years were with the Mariners.

“I can honestly say I’ve loved every minute, from my 25 years with the great Dave Niehaus and my friend, producer-engineer Kevin Cremin to my current partners, Gary Hill and Aaron Goldsmith,” he said.

Rizzs turned 72 on Nov. 17. The Mariners originally hired him to pair with Hall of Fame broadcaster Dave Niehaus in 1983.

He said he plans to broadcast the home games every day for the 2026 season, paired with a reduced schedule of road games.

“Believe me, I’ll be on hand to be at every Postseason game all the way to the World Series!”

Rizzs plans to spend more time at home with his grandchildren once he retires.

Rick spent nine years in Seattle from 1983-91 before a brief three-year stint as the lead voice of the Detroit Tigers. He returned to Seattle for the 1995 season and has been with the Mariners ever since. He is the longest-tenured broadcaster in club history, with his 40 seasons surpassing Niehaus’ 34-year career in Seattle.

