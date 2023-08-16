Visit from VP Kamala Harris stalls rush hour traffic across Seattle area

SEATTLE — Road closures for Vice President Kamala Harris’ motorcade have had traffic stalled across the Seattle area on Tuesday, with backups reported across most major freeways.

The Vice President’s motorcade had several major roads blocked as she left the city. That including SR 520, I-5, and I-90, all of which were blocked to traffic just after 3:30 p.m. Those closures lasted roughly 30 minutes, but ensuing backups have sent travel times for commuters soaring.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the travel time from Seattle to Everett was up around nearly an hour and 10 minutes just after 5 p.m. Typically, that drive in during commuting hours takes 46 minutes.

Headed south, Seattle to Renton has peaked around 35 minutes, up from the usual 19 minutes.

East and westbound travelers have been stuck in similar backups as well, with the Seattle-Bellevue drive on I-90 clocking in around 42 minutes. That’s up from the average of 12 minutes.









