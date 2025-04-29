Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and Seattle Children’s expand pediatric, neonatal partnership

Virginia Mason Franciscan Health (VMFH) and Seattle Children’s announced Tuesday they have expanded their longstanding partnership to enhance pediatric and mother-baby health care services across the Puget Sound region.

The new strategic affiliation builds on nearly 15 years of collaboration between the two organizations and aims to improve access to expert physicians, specialized care teams, and seamless coordination for families, according to a joint statement.

Access to high-quality health care remains a significant challenge in the Puget Sound region, VMFH and Seattle Children’s noted.

By joining resources and leveraging their combined network of care sites, both groups say they hope to bring advanced medical services closer to home for more patients.

“This affiliation marks a significant step forward in our mission to improve health care access for mothers, babies and children,” said Ketul J. Patel, CEO of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health and President of CommonSpirit Health’s Northwest Region. “Seattle Children’s is a globally recognized leader in pediatric medicine, and we’re honored to work alongside them to further elevate the standard of care in our communities.”

Seattle Children’s consistently ranks among the top ten children’s hospitals in the United States, while VMFH hospitals are also nationally recognized for quality care.

Their partnership has already brought neonatologists to VMFH Family Birth Centers, offering 24/7 onsite and remote support to care for the region’s most vulnerable newborns without the need to transfer them to different facilities.

The collaboration has also connected patients at VMFH’s St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma to Seattle Children’s pediatric cardiologists and infection prevention teams, allowing for on-site assessments of complex maternal and newborn conditions.

Jeff Sperring, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Seattle Children’s, said the expanded affiliation aligns with the hospital’s broader mission. “We are proud of our long-standing reputation for excellence in pediatric and neonatal care,” Sperring said. ”Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is a recognized leader in quality care and clinical excellence, and we’re excited to work together to continue fulfilling our vision of helping every child live their healthiest and most fulfilling life possible.”

As part of the expanded affiliation, perinatal, neonatal, and specialty services will grow across VMFH Birth Centers located in King, Pierce, and Kitsap counties.

The goal is to support thousands of families while minimizing the separation of mothers and their newborns after delivery.

The partnership will also focus on improving access to pediatric specialists across VMFH’s nearly 300 care sites, strengthening connections between primary, specialty, ambulatory, and urgent care services.

Officials said this effort will ensure children can get the right care at the right time, with seamless referrals to Seattle Children’s specialists when needed.

©2025 Cox Media Group