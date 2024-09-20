View Ridge Elementary in Bremerton on lockdown after threat; police investigating

View Ridge Elementary is currently on lockdown after receiving a threatening phone call Friday morning, according to a joint statement from Bremerton Police and the Bremerton School District.

After receiving the call from an unknown source, the school immediately went into lockdown, and law enforcement arrived quickly to assess the situation.

The district said that while students continue their regular activities inside their classrooms, all students and staff are remaining inside the building, and no visitors are being allowed in.

“We understand that threats – even if they are not credible – can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for students, families, and staff,” the district wrote in a statement to families.

They added that the safety of students and staff is their top priority.

Police officers will remain on-site for the rest of the school day to investigate the nature of the threat.

At the advice of law enforcement, the school will stay in a modified lockdown until the Bremerton Police Department can determine that there is no credible danger.

Families and students are being asked to remain patient as the investigation continues.

The district has reassured parents that they will provide more information as it becomes available.

