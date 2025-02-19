VIDEO: Seattle Police asks for helping in finding deadly hit-and-run suspect

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department’s Traffic Collision Investigative Squad is asking the public for help in finding the suspect who hit and killed a person with their car earlier this month.

The 39-year-old victim died around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 1 after they were hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street in the Ballard neighborhood.

A new video has been released by SPD that shows a dark-colored pickup suspected of the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to call 206-684-8923 and reference incident #2025-29677.

This incident was one of two deadly crashes involving pedestrians on Feb. 1.

An hour later, a man was hit and killed while crossing Aurora Avenue in the Bitter Lake neighborhood. The driver of the involved silver sedan was last seen speeding off on Auora Ave. N near N 125th Street.

Both hit-and-runs are under investigation.

