Did you get an email from Pierce County? Be careful, it may have been a scam officials warn

Tuesday morning, Pierce County warned the public of a new scam that was impersonating local officials.

The rouse, according to county Chief Information Officer for the Scott West, came in the form of an email. The message requested organizations and individuals to open a link that would take them to a fake vendor contract.

Pierce County Scam An image of the scam email that was sent to organizations around Pierce County that officials warn, is a scam.

The county advised any person or company that had been sent the email and had opened the link to take action to make sure their information was safe.

In a statement Tuesday, West said, the county had “contained the incident” and that the event is under investigation.

The county said that companies and individuals should keep an eye out for messages with inconsistencies, odd sender addresses, and those that arrive without prior notice since these features may be signs of an email scam.

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