Erika Kirk to stop in Kirkland for Turning Point USA’s ‘Make Heaven Crowded’ tour

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Erika Kirk will be appearing in Kirkland for Turning Point USA’s “Make Heaven Crowded” tour.

Kirk will be joined by Russell Johnson, Ross Johnston, Arielle Reitsma, and Pastor Lucas Miles on July 24 at Pursuit Church, according to a post by the church.

The tour is a “gospel-centered gathering calling people to repentance, faith, and bold obedience to Jesus,” according to its website.

Kirk, who took over Turning Point USA after her husband Charlie Kirk’s assassination in 2025, has drawn criticism for her outspoken views. At a recent Women’s Leadership Summit, she said feminism teaches women to “reject the very things that make womanhood unique,” according to The Wall Street Journal.

The Kirkland stop is the tour’s only appearance in the Pacific Northwest, besides Anchorage, Alaska, on July 26.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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