Victims of Pioneer Square mass shooting identified

SEATTLE — The King County Medical Examiner’s Office (KCMEO) has identified three people who were killed in a shooting in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood over the weekend.

Four people in total were shot, and one person is still recovering.

Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire on May 17 in the area of 2nd Ave. S and S. Main Street, near the Seattle Fire Department Headquarters.

Two men and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

KCMEO has identified the victims as:

Keilani Renae Harris, 19 of Seattle

Briaun Keith Dinish-Lomelli, 27 of Seattle

August Alfred Lastrappe, 24 of Seattle

All died from multiple gunshot wounds, and their manner of death was deemed a homicide.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not arrested any suspects.

Seattle Police are searching for the driver of a Black Tesla, possibly a Model Y, that was driving in Pioneer Square early Saturday morning. They believe the car may have recorded video footage of the incident that could help police identify a possible suspect.

“We know that these vehicles are equipped with video evidence and that they write over very quickly,” said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. “So it’s important to get that information out now.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can be given anonymously.

