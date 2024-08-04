Victim in serious condition after over 20 shots fired in Downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — An early morning shooting in downtown Seattle left one person in serious but stable condition, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on August 4, officers near the 100 block of South Washington Street heard multiple gunshots.

Witnesses quickly called 911, telling police they saw vehicles leaving the scene.

One of the suspected vehicles was stopped by officers, where they found two firearms inside.

The vehicle was impounded for a search warrant, and the occupants were identified and released.

Meanwhile, a gunshot victim was dropped off at Harborview Medical Center by a private vehicle.

The victim had two gunshot wounds.

Detectives recovered a firearm from the vehicle that brought the victim and interviewed the driver and witnesses.

At the scene, police collected over 20 live bullets, shell casings, and other evidence.

The Gun Violence Reduction Unit has taken over the investigation to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

