Victim of Seattle park assault on May 13 has died

SEATTLE — A man assaulted in Hing Hay Park in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District May 13 has died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. They say 46-year-old Edward Saya Sanneh died from blunt force injuries to his head.

Around 12:15 p.m. May 13th, police responded to Hing Hay Park for a reported fight between two men. Saneh lost consciousness on scene and was transported to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Saneh died May 16.

A 36-year-old man was arrested for assault. Those charges will likely be amended after Saneh’s death.

