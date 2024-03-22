Veterinary clinic on wheels recovered after being stolen for drugs, police say

SEATTLE — After Seattle Veterinary Outreach (SVO) had their mobile veterinary clinic stolen on Thursday morning, the vehicle has been recovered by Everett PD.

The nonprofit organization had a scheduled event in Everett on Friday before the ambulance turned clinic was taken by two suspects. Due to the theft, SVO had to cancel the event. The organization focuses on veterinary care for pet owners who are either homeless or low-income.

According to Seattle Veterinary Outreach member Christie Lo, the clinic is severely damaged and is not operable at this time. SVO does not know if any clinical equipment or amount of pet food were stolen as well during the theft. Investigators informed the organization that there were clues found in the now-found ambulance that indicated the suspects were looking for drugs and much of the ambulance was thrashed inside.

Lo says that the clinic does not have a date when it will be ready to go on the road again, so they are still asking for the community’s help financially through their website while the clinic gets back on its feet.









