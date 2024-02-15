Vehicular homicide suspect surrenders after family’s emotional pleas

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Just hours after KIRO 7 spoke with the family of the teen victim in a tragic Pierce County vehicular homicide, the suspect turned himself into deputies.

On Nov. 30, of last year, 16-year-old Zoey Wiseman was traveling with her boyfriend, 18-year-old Nikolas Greinke in his pickup when Greinke collided with another vehicle in the 33000 block of 8th Avenue South and crashed into the ditch.

Before deputies arrived, Greinke fled the crash and Wiseman died at the scene. In the days that followed, the medical examiner was able to identify Wiseman as the victim and detectives were able to identify Greinke as the suspect.

However, detectives we unable to find Greinke. On Feb. 5, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office charged Greinke with vehicular homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death. On Feb. 7, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

One week later, through tears on Valentine’s Day, Zoey’s mother, aunt, and grandmother pleaded for Greinke to turn himself in.

“I just want Nick to turn himself in or someone that knows where he is, to turn him in,” said her grandmother.

“Do it for Zoey,” said her mother.

A few hours later Greinke turned himself in to deputies and is now in the Pierce County Jail. No bail has been set. Greinke is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Pierce County Superior Court.

