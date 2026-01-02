Vehicle strikes power lines on US 101 in Lilliwaup, blocking highway for seven hours

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A driver hit several downed power lines on US 101, causing the vehicle to become airborne and block the highway for several hours.

The crash happened on US 101 in Lilliwaup, near milepost 319. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the scene and captured photos of the vehicle suspended by power lines.

⚠️#MasonCounty: US 101 at MP 319 is fully blocked for a vehicle vs pole collision. PUD is enroute, and the driver is currently uninjured but suspended inside the vehicle. pic.twitter.com/w3Xr0P2XsA — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) January 2, 2026

The highway was closed for a total of seven hours.

No injuries were reported in the freak accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

