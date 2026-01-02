Local

Vehicle strikes power lines on US 101 in Lilliwaup, blocking highway for seven hours

By MyNorthwest.com Staff
Vehicle strikes power lines on US 101 in Lilliwaup, blocking highway for seven hours A driver hit several downed power lines on US 101 in Lilliwaup, near milepost 319. (Photo courtesy of WSP) (Photo courtesy of WSP)
By MyNorthwest.com Staff

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A driver hit several downed power lines on US 101, causing the vehicle to become airborne and block the highway for several hours.

The crash happened on US 101 in Lilliwaup, near milepost 319. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to the scene and captured photos of the vehicle suspended by power lines.

The highway was closed for a total of seven hours.

No injuries were reported in the freak accident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read